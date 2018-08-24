Travellers spotted in Warwick

Travellers have been spotted on a site in Warwick

Earlier today there were posts on social media saying that travellers had moved onto a site in the town.

Warwick District Council have said that the travellers are located on the area known as Saltisford Common.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “We were notified today (24/8/18) of an unauthorised encampment on land known as Saltisford Common, Warwick.

“Officers have verified there are nine caravans on site and associated vehicles.

“Officers from Warwick District Council’s Private Sector Housing met with Police on site this afternoon to serve the notice of direction to leave by 9am tomorrow morning.

“If the land is not vacated we will instruct our solicitors to apply for a court hearing.”