Travellers set up camp in a car park by Warwick Racecourse

Travellers have set up camp in a car park by Warwick Racecourse.

Around six caravans and vehicles are currently parked outside Hill Close Victorian Gardens in a Warwick District Council car park.

It's not known if the group arrived overnight.

One local, who asked not to be named, said: "They have taken over around half the car park in the usual square-shaped formation that travellers use.

"I first noticed they were here this morning, I don't know when they showed up.

"If they stay put over the weekend it will cause massive disruption to people using the racecourse for walking and for the pleasure gardens.

"Hopefully they will be good neighbours, I'd certainly like to know more about their lives and culture."