Travellers at Leamington industrial estate site will not be forced to move on until the new year

Travellers who have set up an unauthorised camp at Spa Park off Tachbrook Road in Leamington will not be forced to leave the site until after Christmas.

Warwickshire Police have said: “Police are aware of an unauthorised presence at Spa Park, Leamington and have visited the area to speak with those on site and local businesses.

“As this is private land, the land owner has begun legal action through the County Court to recover the land, with a date being set for January 8.

“Officers will be conducting regular reassurance patrols and offering advice around the options and processes available to the land owner.

“Should any antisocial behaviour or offences be reported, they will be dealt with robustly and Warwickshire Police will continue to monitor the situation.”