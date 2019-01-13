Warwick to get new public square

A new public square is among the improvements that look set to take place in Warwick later this year.

Plans to alter the Northgate area of the town look to be taking place as part of the larger Warwick town centre plan, which has seen 20mph zones, wider pavements and speed cushions.

It is hoped that the town centre plan will manage air quality issues, support local businesses, encourage more active lifestyles by increasing pedestrian access and protect historic buildings.

Improvements to Northgate would see a new public square at the junction of Saltisford, Northgate, Northgate Street and Barrack Street.

This has been named ‘Northgate Square’, which according to Warwickshire County Council will be the first square to be built in the town for more than 300 years.

There are also proposals to change the traffic management in the area. One of the proposals is to prevent the right turn for eastbound vehicles on the A425 Saltisford/Northgate at the junction with Northgate Street. Another proposal is a right turn only for vehicles travelling north-east along Barrack Street into Northgate Street.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “The detailed design for Northgate is in the process of being finalised. It is anticipated that work will start on site in Spring 2019 and will be complete by September 2019.

“There will be an information-sharing event in early 2019 where the detailed design, plans and traffic management arrangements will be publicly available.”

