Warwick railway station looks set to get funding boost to improve accessibility

Warwick railway station looks set to get funding boost to help improve accessibility

The funding for the improvements is part of a larger programme of funding from the Government.

Warwick Railway Station. Photo by Google Streetview.

Jack Rankin, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Warwick and Leamington has welcomed the Government’s funding to improve accessibility across the rail network for disabled people.

This funding is set to provide Warwick Station with step-free access, which will help those who are disabled or have push chairs use the station more easily.

Nusrat Ghani, Transport Minister, said: “Everyone should be able to access our rail network and I am pleased to announce that Warwick will now become a fully accessible station in the next stage of the programme.

“So far, Conservatives in government have delivered step-free access at over 200 stations through our Access for All programme and are committed a further £300m of accessibility investment."

It has been announced that a further 73 stations that will benefit from the £300 million Access for All funding.

The funding will help upgrade stations with things such as footbridges and lifts. It is not yet known what type of access improvements will be installed at Warwick Station

Jack Rankin said: ““I commute daily from Leamington station and I know this additional funding will make a huge difference to people’s lives in Warwick.

“Since coming to power, the Conservatives have embarked on an unprecedented investment programme to upgrade our transport network, ensuring it is both fit for the future and accessible for everyone.

“This funding does just that. We are committed to providing disabled people with the same access to travel as everyone else and delivering step-free access at Warwick station will help thousands more people travel easily and without additional cost, time or stress.”

The Access for All programme was first launched in 2006 and has delivered more than 200 accessible routes into selected stations so far.