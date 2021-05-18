Trains between Warwick and Birmingham cancelled or delayed
The services have either been cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 10:24 am
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 11:52 am
Trains running between Warwick and Birmingham have been cancelled or delayed.
The services affected are the ones running between Warwick Parkway and Birmingham Moor Street
Chiltern Railways say the reason behind the disruption is that a bridge between the two stations has been damaged.
Train services running through these stations have been cancelled or delayed by up to about 10 minutes.
Chiltern says the disruption is expected until approximately 12.30pm.
To check for updates go to: https://www.journeycheck.com/chilternrailways/