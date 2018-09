Traffic is building up along the A46 near Warwick after an accident.

One lane is closed and traffic is queueing on A46 Warwick Bypass Southbound from A4177 Birmingham Road to A429 Longbridge (Longbridge Island/Warwick).

Traffic in the areas was already slow due to earlier incidents on the M40.

Motorists are being warned that there is a delay of around 15 to 20 minutes,