Severe disruption to rail services between Milton Keynes and Watford Junction

Passengers are facing delays and cancellations on trains today (Friday) due to a signal failure.

Virgin Trains and London Northwestern are advising all passengers to check before they travel today due to severe disruption on all lines due to a signalling fault between Milton Keynes and Watford Junction.

Passengers should check before they travel

Disruption is expected until 1pm, according to Virgin.

Rail replacement services are in place and tickets are valid on other rail services.

For the latest updates check here for Virgin and @LNRailway on Twitter for London Northwestern.