Motorists facing delays around Warwick after incident on A46

Motorists are currently facing delays around Warwick after an incident on the A46.

Motorists are currently facing long delays and queueing traffic for five miles because of a stalled lorry towing industrial machinery.

Motorists are facing long delays.

The incident has happened on the A46 Warwick By Pass Northbound from M40 J15 (Warwick / Longbridge Island) to A4177 / A425 (Stanks Island).

One lane is closed on the northbound side of the A46.

Congestion is tailing back to the Hampton Lucy roundabout heading up from Stratford in Snitterfield.

The incident is also building traffic up on Birmingham road back to Hatton as well as Hampton Road (A4189) leading back to High Street in Warwick town centre