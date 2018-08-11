More work set for Warwick town centre

More work is due to take place in Warwick as part of a wider improvement scheme.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make improvements to the A425 Saltisford / Northgate / Northgate Street / Barrack Street junction.

These are part of the Warwick Town Centre scheme which aims manage air quality issues, support local businesses, encourage more active lifestyles by increasing pedestrian access and protect historic buildings.

The improvements include proposals to stop turning right for eastbound vehicles on the A425 Saltisford / Northgate at the junction with Northgate Street and to introduce a right turn only for all vehicles travelling in a north-easterly direction along Barrack Street into Northgate Street.

The proposed prohibition of turning movements is required to provide a central public realm area at the junction of Saltisford / Northgate / Northgate Street / Barrack Street, with a road hump, and formalised pedestrian crossing points.

A copy of the plan showing the proposed locations of the traffic calming measures and a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to install them can be seen at the main reception area inside Shire Hall.

Any objections to the proposals, should be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made.

They should be sent to: Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX.

The deadline for receiving objections is August 23.