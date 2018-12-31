More than £400,000 of improvement works start at Warwick Parkway

Work has started on a £465,000 project to improve Warwick Parkway railway station.

Chiltern Railways has started the work as part of a programme of ongoing investment.

The Park and Ride station opened 18 years ago and these new improvements will see an extension of the station building to create an additional waiting area, improvements to the toilets, and modernisation to the booking office.

It comes after the station unveiled additional cycling facilities.

Alan Riley, Customer Services Director said: “Warwick Parkway continues to grow in popularity and we continue to adapt - as you can see from how much additional car parking we’ve created for our customers since we opened in 2000.

“The station building has now reached a point where it needs to be further improved to continue to exceed the needs of our customers. We’re delighted to be making these changes as part of our continuous improvement programme.”

The work is planned to continue through early 2019.