Man taken to hospital after crash on Fosse Way near Leamington

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Fosse Way near Leamington.

The incident, which involved two cars, happened around 7.15am this morning between the Harwood House Roundabout and the Harbury Lane junction. The accident is believed to be close to the entrance to Chesterton Fields Farm.

A man was taken to hospital after a crash on the Fosse Way this morning.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: "We were called around 7.15am this morning to reports of a two car road traffic collision.

"One ambulance attended and we treated two patients.

"We conveyed one man to Warwick hospital for minor injuries and the second patient, a woman, was discharged at the scene."