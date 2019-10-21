Trains between Leamington and Birmingham could be delayed or cancelled this morning (Monday).

According to National Rail there is a sheep someone on the line between Leamington station and Birmingham New Street station.

This means that trains are having to run at a slower speed on some of the lines.

On the National Rial websites it says that some trains running through the stations could be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted.

It is thought that the disruption to services will last until 10am.

