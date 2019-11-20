TRAFFIC UPDATE: M40 lanes have now reopened after collision between Gaydon and Warwick

All lanes have now reopened between Junctions 12 and 13 of the M40 northbound, after the closure this morning (Wednesday).

A police spokesperson said: "Thank you for everyone's patience and understanding this morning while emergency services and partners attended this incident."

The northbound stretch of the M40 is now open. It was closed from junction 12 (for Gaydon) to 13 (for Warwick) after a four-vehicle collision.

The northbound stretch of the M40 was closed from junction 12 (for Gaydon) to 13 (for Warwick) after a four-vehicle collision.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.



Officers were called to the northbound carriageway at around 10.15pm last night (Tuesday November 19)

Click here for the original story.