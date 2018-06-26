TRAFFIC: Delays after incident involving cyclist near Cubbington

Traffic building is currently building up near Cubbington after an incident involving a cyclist.
Traffic is currently building up around the area of Leicester Lane. However the road remains open.
Emergency services are on the scene.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an road traffic collision at 8.38am in Leicester Lane involving a car and a push bike.
“The cyclist is believed to be a man in his 20’s.
“A paramedic officer has attended.
“The man has an abrasion to his elbow and will be treated at the scene.”