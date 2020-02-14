Watch this heartwarming Valentine's video of rail passengers in Leamington and Warwick being serenaded by a gospel choir

Rail passengers in Leamington and Warwick were given a reason to smile this Valentine’s Day after they were serenaded by a gospel choir.

Customers on-board the Chiltern service were taken by surprise by members of Birmingham Community Gospel Choir, who were crowned Gospel Choir of the Year at BBC Songs of Praise 2015.

Customers on-board the Chiltern service were taken by surprise by members of Birmingham Community Gospel Choir.The award-winning singers were disguised as fellow passengers before bursting into a recital of the well-known love song All You Need Is Love to celebrate the new ticket for two passengers travelling together.

Eleni Jordan, Commercial Director at Chiltern Railways, said: “At Chiltern Railways, we think differently about travel and do our upmost to make our customers smile and ensure their journey with us is as pleasant as possible."

