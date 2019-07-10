Travel news: temporary lights on road through Hatton near Warwick

Motorists travelling on the Birmingham Road through Hatton near Warwick are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys tonight (Wednesday July 10) and over the coming days while engineers fix a gas leak outside the Hatton Arms pub

Temporary traffic lights are in place to keep staff from local gas network Cadent safe while the pipe is repaired.

Traffic news

Specialist fixtures are being fabricated to carry out the repair and every effort is being made to get it finished as soon as possible.

Drivers are advised to leave extra time for their journeys or find another route.