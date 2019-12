Traffic has come to standstill on a major road into Leamington and Warwick this morning (Thursday).

Motorists say that cars are 'bumper to bumper' on the A452 following an accident on the A452/B4100 Banbury Road.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

It is affecting traffic travelling in both directions in and out of the town, and traffic between A425 Europa Way and M40 J13 (Bishop's Tachbrook).

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.