Heavy rain causing major problems - school closures, train cancellations and road closures in Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth area

Heavy rains are causing major problems across the district - with road closures, train cancellations and school closures.

TRAINS

Flooding in the Kineton and Shipston area. Picture by Shipton Safter Neighbourhood (police) Team.

Chiltern Railways said the railway between Banbury and Leamington is badly affected, although the National Rail Service said some trains may start running again soon.



A spokesperson for Chiltern said the line is currently closed, adding: "Chiltern Railways tickets are valid on Virgin West Coast, Cross Country, Great Western Railway, West Midlands Railway and London North Western Railway."

In the past few minutes, National rail said: "Trains are now beginning to return to normal, however, may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised whilst service recovers."

ROADS

Rural roads are becoming impassible and drivers are being told to be careful.

Warwickshire County Council said: "We are receiving multiple reports of flooding in various areas. We are in contact with local operators to monitor the impact on bus services and will provide updates as we receive them."

SCHOOLS

So far, we have been made aware of following school closures:

Kineton Primary School

Brailes Primary School

Acorns Primary School

Long Compton

Moreton Morrell C Of E Primary School

The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School

Tysoe C.Of E. Primary School

Wolverton Primary School

Newbold And Tredington C.Of E. Primary School

Ilmington C.Of E. Primary School

Great Alne Primary School

Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, Princethorpe

Temple Herdewyke Primary School

Shipston Primary School

This is an ongoing story - we will bring you more on this as it happens.

If you know of a road closure or school closure email phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk