Town council set to play part in Leamington for international WW1 commemoration

Leamington Town Council is playing its part in an international commemoration marking 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end the First World War.

Organised by Pageant Master Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, “Battle’s Over” takes place on November 11 2018, with events throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and at scores of locations overseas.

It begins at 6am with over 1,000 lone pipers playing Battle’s O’er, a traditional Scottish air played after a battle, outside cathedrals and other designated individual locations throughout the country and overseas, following which a specially written tribute will be read out.

At 6.55pm buglers will sound the Last Post at more than 1,000 locations, where at 7pm beacons will be lit in a tribute signifying the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of war.

In Leamington Mayor Cllr Heather Calver will ignite the Beacon on Newbold Comyn Hill.

This will be followed by a firework display to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Admission to the Newbold Comyn site is free.

Cllr Calver said “I am delighted that the town council is supporting this significant anniversary which will allow us all to reflect on the momentous impact of the First World War and the huge loss of life that it entailed.

“The people of Leamington will have an opportunity to come together to both acknowledge this sacrifice and celebrate the peace that ultimately ensued.”