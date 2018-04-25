Timetable for Kenilworth Station released

The timetable for Kenilworth Station has been released ahead of its opening on Monday April 30.

The first train will depart Kenilworth Station for Coventry at 6.16am.

The next train to Coventry will leave at 7.08am, and all further trains will leave every hour after that until 9.08pm. The final direct train to Coventry leaves at 10.25pm.

In the opposite direction, the first train heading to Leamington departs at 6.44am, and will leave every hour until 9.44pm. The final direct train leaves at 10.53pm.

On Saturdays, the timetable is the same except the last train for Leamington leaves at 9.43pm.

The service will be run by West Midlands Railway, and consists of a single carriage.

An Anytime single ticket costs £2.60, an off-peak return costs £2.90.

There will be no service on Sundays.

