Tickets available for WAGS gang show in Leamington

Warwickshire Scout Gang Show 2019 will be staged at the Spa Centre in Leamington from February 26 to March 2.

The 140 cast members - made up of scouts and guides from around the county - have been rehearsing for a show which has “something for all ages”.

The organisers are now appealing for people to support the show by buying tickets.

This year the WAGS gang will be supporting the childhood cancer support charity Shine a Light.

Tickets are now on sale with full details on the gang show website.

People can book tickets online at www.wagsgangshow.org.uk and pay by credit card or PayPal.