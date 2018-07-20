Three Warwick district parks earn awards for quality

Three parks in Warwick district have been recognised for their quality with a special award.

Jephson Gardens in Leamington, Oakley Wood in Bishop's Tachbrook and for the first time, Crackley Woods near Kenilworth, were all given Green Flag awards this week.

The awards are given to recognised quality green spaces all over the world.

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services at Warwick District Council said: “To receive three Green Flag Awards is a truly outstanding achievement.

"I would like to play tribute to the huge efforts of the Council’s Green Spaces Team, contractors (idVerde) and the great partnership we have with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

"However I don’t believe we could have won these awards without the hard work of the Friends and volunteers who come out in all weathers to assist us in maintaining and improving these wonderful places."

This is the twelfth year in a row that Jephson Gardens has received a Green Flag and a second for Oakley Wood, which is owned by the district council and maintained in partnership with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (WWT) and the Friends of Oakley Wood.

But Crackley Woods received the award for the first time this year.

The ancient woodland and local wildlife site and nature reserve just north of Kenilworth is jointly managed by Warwick District Council and the WWT.

And Karl Curtis, Director of Reserves and Community Engagement at the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust added; “It is a fantastic achievement for both nature reserves (Crackley and Oakley Wood) to receive the Green Flag award.

"It emphasises and recognises all the good work that goes into these sites to make them high value places for wildlife and people."