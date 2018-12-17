Three cars stolen from same house in Kenilworth

Criminals managed to steal three cars from one Kenilworth house in a single incident last night (Sunday).

An unknown number of burglars managed to break into a property on Fieldgate Lane through the back door.

Once inside the offenders stole the keys for three vehicles that were parked at the property - a grey Ford Ranger, a blue Audi SQ5 and a blue VW Golf.

All three motor vehicles were then driven away by the burglars.

Anyone with any information about this crime should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 44 of December 17.