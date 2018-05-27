Three buildings struck by lightning in Leamington and Kenilworth

Five buildings in the county were struck by lightning during this morning’s thunder storm.

Among the five, two were in Leamington and one was in Kenilworth.

The other two were in Nuneaton and Henley in Arden.

Firefighters from Leamington, Stratford, Henley in Arden, Kenilworth, Southam and Nuneaton all attended these incidents but did not say exactly which buildings were affected.

A spokesperson said: “The damage to four premises was minor but the premises in Henley in Arden did suffer more damage with smoke affecting the second floor of a office premises.

“The first calls were received at 2.07am.”