Three arrested in Leamington after police seize drugs from car

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after police stopped a car in Leamington last night, Sunday July 5.

Police stopped the car on Queensway before seizing cocaine and cannabis.

A 20-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, a 24-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and drug driving - and a 17-year-old girl from Worcester was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

All three remain in custody.

Anyone with information that could help with the police's investigation is asked to call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.