Threatened Kenilworth mobility store now closed

A threatened mobility shop in Kenilworth has now closed, its parent company has announced.

Care & Mobility in Oaks Precinct was threatened with closure after parent company Simplyhealth said it was aiming to sell the store along with four others in the UK.

But after it could not find a buyer, Simplyhealth decided to close the stores, including Kenilworth's.

Raman Sankaran, Chief Commercial Officer for Simplyhealth, said: "Although we have had conversations with a number of potential purchasers we haven't been able to secure a formal sale."

"We have therefore decided to close the Care & Mobility stores immediately.”