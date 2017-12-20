Thousands attend Carols at Warwick Castle

Thousands of people gathered at Warwick Castle last weekend to enjoy the annual Carols at Warwick Castle concert.

The event, which took place on Saturday (December 16), featured performances from the St Mary’s choirs and Royal Spa Brass.

Carols at Warwick Castle. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Presenter Annie Othen engaged the crowd between the carols.

The event took place at the Castle’s East Gate where it was lit with colourful projections.

Carols at Warwick Castle is an annual event, which is organised by the Warwick Lions, Merlin’s Magic Wand, the Rotary Club of Warwick and the Friends of St Mary’s Choirs.

The event is also used to raise money which is distributed to local charities and good causes.

Last year £18,000 was raised for the charities.

Carols at Warwick Castle is a charity event organised and supported by local volunteers and sponsor companies: Phillips 66/JET, Leamington Mazda, Warwick Printing, Warwick Castle and PR and Marketing company LMMC.

