This year's Worthies nominees announced

The nominees for this year's Worthies, Kenilworth's unique awards, have been announced.

All winners will be revealed at a ceremony held at the Chesford Grange Hotel on Thursday May 24.

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Séanna Holland said: " We have been delighted again with the response. It is also nice to see quite a few new people who have been nominated.

"We made a couple of changes to the categories this year and I suspect that the voting will be very close in some of these."

The nominees are as follows:

Business of the Year: The Gallery, Net Visibility, China Search, Courtyard Footcare, Kelly Cooper Hairdressers, Stitched Up, Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Karen Delahunty Sewing and Knitting Centre, Fitness Worx, Mobile Recon, Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.

Business Person of the Year: Amanda Morris - Sunflower VA, Kate Harrison – Courtyard Footcare, Cara Pickering - The Gallery, Caroline Eley - Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Paul Crowe - Steve Crowe and Son Butchers, Karen Delahunty - Karen Delahunty Sewing and Knitting Centre, Gemma Owen - Stitched Up.

Restaurant/Café of the Year: Ego, Indian Edge, Pomeroys, Marco Pierre White, Ardens.

Retailer of the Year: Treehouse Bookshop, Every Occasion, Karen Delahunty Sewing and Knitting Centre, Maddisons, Crustum, Kenilworth Books.

Cultural or Sports Club of the Year: Kenilworth Ladies Rugby Club, Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society, Kenilworth Rugby Club Mini's and Juniors Section, Louise Hanson – Kenilworth Vibes, Kenilworth Ladies Circle, Kenilworth Runners.

Pub/Bar of the Year - The Gallery, The Cottage Inn, The Tiltyard, The Engine, Lil Greens.

Charity/Fundraising Organisation of the Year: Kenilworth Round Table, Kenilworth Christmas Lights, Kenilworth Lions, Kenilworth Rotary, Kenilworth Ladies Circle, The Priory Theatre, Betty Connelly - The Coffee Pot.

Vote for your favourites here