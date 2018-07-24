This weekend's Kenilworth horse fair could be 'exceptionally busy'

The second Kenilworth horse fair of the year is returning to town this weekend - and roads are expected to be ‘exceptionally busy’.

The fair will be held on land off Thickthorn Island from Saturday July 28 to Sunday July 29.

A PCSO on patrol at a previous horse fair

And due to this summer’s hot weather and the popularity of last July’s fair, Warwick District Council has warned residents this year’s fair could cause major traffic problems.

Peter Cutts, safer communities manager at Warwick District Council said: “The July Horse Fair is expected to be the busiest of the three fairs this year.

“There will be a Traffic Management Plan in place on the Saturday and Sunday and residents and visitors should expect delays.”

The July 2017 fair led to several problems.

Michael and Sandie Barnwell's windows were broken during last July's horse fair

Kenilworth couple Michael and Sandie Barnwell, who live in Thickthorn Orchards near to the horse fair site, claimed their windows were broken during the fair by kids armed with catapults.

They said felt ‘under siege’ when the fair comes around.

Because last year’s problems, there will be an enhanced police presence on the Friday and Saturday nights as well as during the day.

The land where the horse fair is held on is private land, meaning the district council cannot stop it from happening. Instead, it works with the event organisers to create a traffic management plan to try and minimise disruption as much as possible.

The next horse fair, and the final fair of the year, will be held on Saturday September 29 and Sunday September 30.