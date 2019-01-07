There’s still time to see Warwick’s ‘Big Knitted Christmas Tree’

An 18ft knitted Christmas tree, which was created by the community, is still on display at a Church in the town.

The tree, is on display inside All Saints’ Church in Emscote, was unveiled in early December.

Revered Diane, vicar of All Saints Church, with a huge team of dedicated volunteer knitters and assemblers, has spent 18 months bringing the project together.

The tree is 18 foot tall, and the many hundreds of leaves, garlands, baubles and bows have all been hand knitted, assembled, and sent in from places as far away as The Orkneys, from Suffolk to Saundersfoot, and globally from India, Greece, Portugal, Spain and America.

The huge community effort has brought brownies and cubs, Mothers Unions, local schools, The GAP, knit and natter groups, local business JLR and countless other individuals and groups together.

The church is open weekdays and Sunday for anyone who would like see the tree before it comes down next week on the 17th January.

Plans are now being drawn up to extend the legacy of the tree.