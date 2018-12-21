There’s still time to add messages to Warwick’s Christmas tree

There’s still time to place a message of remembrance on the Warwick ‘Lights of Love’ tree.

The appeal, which is organised by Warwick Rotary Club, sees residents leaving messages on the town’s Christmas tree.

Jackie Crampton, from Warwick Rotary Club, said: “So far there are over 140 cards on the tree which is a bit lower than previous years as there are so many competing calls on the charitable pound.

“What I love about our tree is that whilst it is raising funds for Myton Hospices and the mayor’s charities, it provides a way to remember those we have loved. After I lost my mother I found that not sending her a card or buying her a present at Christmas made me miss her more. It was a comfort to be able to place a card of remembrance on the tree in Warwick and know that I was helping others as they reached the end of their lives.

“All of us at the Tourist Office, who do the cards and put them up, and at Rotary, feel our lights help to keep memories alive at Christmas.”

Anyone wishing to have a message on the tree should send the coupon provided (right) to Warwick Information Centre in Jury Street, Claridges or the main Post Office in Warwick along with donation by cash or cheque. A donation of £5 is suggested. The messages stay on the tree until the New Year.