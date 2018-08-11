Theatre company adds to poppy collection in Warwick

More poppies have been made for the project based in Warwick.

Members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 team recently receiving poppies made by the Side By Side Theatre Company – an acting group for adults with and without learning disabilities.

Carol and Gill from the Warwick Poppies project said: “They gave us such a warm welcome and it was a delight to meet everyone. Their 30th Anniversary Show is taking place at the Royal Spa Centre in November and we are looking forward to attending.”

For more information about the Warwick Poppies 2018 project click here