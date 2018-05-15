The Worthies 2018 just over a week away

The Worthies, Kenilworth’s unique awards ceremony celebrating the people and businesses in the town, are just over a week away.

The ceremony will be held at the Chesford Grange Hotel on Thursday May 24, starting at 7pm.

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Seánna Holland said: “We are very excited about our third Worthies awards. With lots of new finalists it looks set to be a wonderful way to celebrate what makes Kenilworth great.

“The buzz around the town and from the finalists makes all the hard work organising this event worthwhile.

"We have again been really lucky to get backing from local businesses with sponsorship and donations.Our charity this year is Zoe’s Place and we hope the raffle draw will raise some much needed funds for them."

The nominees are as follows:

Business of the Year: Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Steve Crowe and Son Butchers, The Gallery.

Business Person of the Year: Cara Pickering – The Gallery, Caroline Eley – Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Paul Crowe – Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.

Restaurant/Cafe of the Year: Ego, Pomeroys, The Indian Edge.

Retailer of the Year: Crustum, Kenilworth Books, Treehouse Bookshop.

Cultural or Sports Club of the Year: Kenilworth Ladies Rugby Team, Kenilworth Runners, Louise Hanson – Kenilworth Vibes.

Charity/Fundraising Organisation of the Year: Kenilworth Christmas Lights, Kenilworth Lions Club, The Priory Theatre. Pub of the Year: Lil Greens, The Engine, The Gallery.

Two special awards, The Worthies Award and the Young Persons Worthies Award, will also be given out on the night.

Tickets are on sale until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday May 16), and cost £35 each. The price includes a three-course meal and a welcome drink.