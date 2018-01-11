The cheapest properties to buy in Kenilworth right now

Prospective house buyers who want to live in Kenilworth will have to spend almost £119,000 for the cheapest property in the town according to a website.

Zoopla has the cheapest property listed as £118,767 by estate agent Homewise Ltd for a two bedroom flat in Elmdene Road, although it is only available for over-60s.

The next cheapest property has been listed by Reed Rains for £136,995 for a one-bedroom flat one-bedroom flat in School Lane which has been described as “deceptively spacious.”

Other cheaper properties in Kenilworth include a two-bed flat in Ashdene Gardens listed at £139,950, and another two-bed flat in Upper Rosemary Hill for £143,550.