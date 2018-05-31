Thai festival returns to Warwick this weekend

The annual Thai Festival is returning to Warwick this weekend.

Previous years of the festival have seen mini-buses from all over the country bringing Thai families keen to meet up with friends, and this year the festival is running over two days.

Warwick Thai Festival returns this weekend. Photo provided by Warwick Rotary Club

The Warwick Rotary Club has partnered with “Magic of Thailand” for this event.

Warwick will be the first of eight festivals across the UK for “Magic of Thailand”.

Alan Bailey, a member of the Warwick Rotary Club said they had been impressed by “Magic of Thailand’s” enthusiasm and contacts and wanted to refresh the popular festival as numbers had been dropping.

Warwick racecourse has made their facilities available and are supporting the event.

From 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday the racecourse will host Buddhist monks, sword fighters, dancers and musicians.

There will also be stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

Buddhist Monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

Throughout the day there will be a presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, sword fighting, music, local boxers Muang Thai and cookery demonstrations.

There will also be a children’s fashion show in traditional Thai dress and dancing as well as a play area and face painting.

This year’s event has been sponsored by Singha Beer, I-Asia, EvaAir, Costco and Kia cars, with all profits going to charitable causes.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts will also be at the event helping with the parking, and raising money for their new clubhouse.

Tickets cost £4 and can be bought on the day and online. To buy online click here