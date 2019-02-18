Terror attack survivor from Warwickshire launches clothing brand in Stoneleigh that raises money for charities

A Westminster terror attack witness from Warwickshire has launched a clothing brand in Stoneleigh which raises money for charities to help create something positive out of his near-death experience.

Rob Lyon was walking across Westminster Bridge when the horrific terror attack unfolded in March 2017 and although he miraculously escaped unhurt, he is still haunted by what he saw.

Rob Lyon (left) with Amy Rogers, from the Rural Innovation Centre, and (right) Sarah Spriggs, from Zos Place Baby Hospice. Photo submitted.

Mr Lyon said: “I was walking across Westminster Bridge and the next thing I knew, I heard a crunch of a car hitting a kerb as it mounted the pavement, my colleague screamed to warn me and then saw several people being hit in front of me.

“I jumped into the road and the car carried on past and kept on hitting people. We were very close and at the time, I didn’t realise how close.

“When something like that happens, you have a whole new perspective on life and how short it could be.

“I wanted to do something and give something back.”

In the aftermath of the traumatic attack, the father-of-two decided to set up his own marketing agency to help achieve more of a work-life balance, and establish a fashion label with a charitable giving element.

He set up Cauz Clothing from his office at the Rural Innovation Centre at Stoneleigh Park from where he runs Playfair Marketing, which campaigns for greater awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The brand produces sustainable, ethical and organic garments including unisex and children’s t-shirts and sweatshirts, with the aim of raising awareness, followers and funds for its charity partners – with £5 from every item sold goes directly to the Cauz Club charities.

Money raised during the year will be split between 12 good causes, including local charity Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice.

Other charities include Down’s Syndrome Association, Harambee Schools Kenya, Children’s Burns Trust and Kicks Count.

One of the more well-known charities is the British Red Cross, chosen by Rob because of its UK Solidarity Fund which helps people affected by terror attacks in the UK.

“Although I was lucky enough to walk off the bridge without a scratch, I suffered quite severely with post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

“Being so very close to being hit myself meant that I was asked to be a witness at the inquest last September which brought it all back but it has reinvigorated me to turn something so horrible to good.”