Teenager dies and woman seriously injured after they are believed to have taken ecstasy in Leamington

A 19-year-man has died and a woman is seriously ill in hospital, after they are believed to have taken MDMA (known as ecstasy) in Leamington in the early hours of this morning (Saturday February 1).

Police were called at around 5am to report a teenager had become seriously ill in The Assembly Rooms in Spencer Street, and later died in hospital.

Image of the suspected drug.

His next of kin has been informed.

A 22-year-old woman is also in hospital in a serious condition, and a number of others were also admitted after suffering adverse effects.

A police spokesperson said: "It's believed the group were at a drum and bass student event at the venue, but may not have purchased the drugs onsite."

Detective Superintendent Pete Hill from Warwickshire Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the teenager, and specialist officers are currently supporting them.

"At this time we believe the tablet taken is a red hexagonal pill named 'Red Bull', which is believed to be MDMA, and we are concerned there may be others who have also taken this.

"Whilst the cause of death has not been confirmed and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the substance caused a bad reaction or an overdose, we would advise anyone who has also taken it to seek medical advice.

"We would also ask anyone who purchased any pills but have not yet taken them to please safely dispose of them.

"If others were at the same event last night and are aware their friends took this drug, please check in on them to ensure they are ok. If anyone requires urgent health advice, please contact your GP or call 111. In an emergency, please visit A&E or call 999."

If anyone has have any information which could assist with the investigation, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 63 of 1 February 2020.