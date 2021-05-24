Surge in swimming lessons across the Warwick district since leisure centre pools reopened

Latest figures received by Warwick District Council are showing a big rise in demand for swimming since the re-opening of the indoor pools at St Nicholas Park, Newbold Comyn and Abbey Fields leisure centres in April.

A 25 per cent increase in swim subscribers combined with the return of swimming lessons, has meant that the pool space at all the district’s leisure centres has been at a premium, with extended opening being considered to accommodate the rise in demand.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Gareth Wagg, said: “We’re delighted to welcome all swimmers back into our pools. We’re particularly pleased to see the return of school groups and the swimming lesson programme, restarting the teaching of a potentially life-saving skill.”

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre's swimming pool.

“There are currently more than 500 children enrolled on parent and baby or Stage 1 swimming classes across the district and after so many months of closure parents have been keen to build their children’s confidence in the water especially before the summer holidays.”

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, Cllr Liam Bartlett added: “As widely reported by Swim England and former Olympian Duncan Goodhew, more than five million swimming lessons have been cancelled during the Covid pandemic which has meant that 240,000 children across the country have missed out on learning to swim.

"It’s therefore vitally important that we prioritise the availability of lessons across our indoor pools in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.”

“With a recent survey by the District Councils’ Network indicating that around a third of council-run leisure centres in England are facing closure, I’m very proud that our outstanding centres at Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park are thriving and that we are bucking this trend with our exciting investment plans for Kenilworth.”

Abbey Fields Swimming Pool in Kenilworth.