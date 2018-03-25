Summer fundraising events at Myton Hospices in Warwick

Residents in Warwickshire are being encouraged to join in with the events that Myton Hospices will be holding over the summer.

For the cyclists out there, the charity’s annual cycle challenge will be returning on Sunday August 5.

This challenge will start at the Myton Hospices’ site in Warwick.

Participants can choose to take on either a 50km or 100km route, both of which will take people through Warwickshire and the Cotswolds.

The timed hill climb challenge will also be returning along the 100km route, which will put the cyclists and their bikes through their paces.

The fastest riders will be crowned King or Queen of the Mytons.

When signing up, if people pledge to raise £100 in sponsorship they will receive a free Myton Hospices jersey.

To find out more about the cycling challenge click here

For those who prefer two legs to two wheels, Walk for Myton will be returning on Sunday May 13.

This free event will start at Myton Hospices’ site in Warwick, where people can take part with their friends, family and their dogs.

Participants can choose between three different routes; a three walk, a six mile walk or a 12 mile walk for those looking to push themselves.

After completing their chosen route, people are invited to relax in the hospice grounds where there will be entertainment on site.

There will be refreshments including a barbecue and ice cream.

There will also be a bouncy castle for children and people bring their own picnic and games.

For more information about the Myton Walk click here

Following the success of the on Kilimanjaro climb in October, Myton is looking for a new wave of people looking for a challenge in May 2019.

The charity is giving people the chance to trek along the Great Wall of China. Only a few sections of the Great Wall are still open to the public, but trekking 36km over five days will give participants access to parts of the historic wall that not many people get to experience.

Participants will have a chance to relax for a couple of days and take in the sights of Beijing once they finish the trek.

Myton is hoping to raise £42,000 from this event, which would be enough to keep the Inpatient Unit at Warwick Myton Hospice running for seven days.

For more information about the Great Wall Of China trek click here