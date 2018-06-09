Stoneleigh group makes handmade poppies for Warwick project

A group in Stoneleigh are of the latest groups to donate handmade poppies to the Warwick project.

The “Knit and Natter” Group in Stoneleigh have donated a box of around 100 poppies to the Warwick Poppies 2018 Project.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies 2018 project said: “We are so grateful to Nicky Sawdon for co-ordinating this super donation, and to the busy crafters of Stoneleigh for making such a large number of poppies.”

Members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 Project are hoping to collect a minimum of 11,610 poppies, which is one for every soldier in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who died in the First World War.

When the display is mounted it will be open to the public from October 5 2018 to mid-December 2018.

