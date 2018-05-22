St Mary’s Church hosting children’s workshop during Warwick Festival

A children’s writing workshop is being held in Warwick as part of the Warwick Festival this weekend.

On Saturday (May 26) Guy of Warwick and his friends will be at St Mary’s Church for a ‘Children’s Writing Workshop’.

Children are being invited to go along between 2pm and 4pm to hear the legend of Guy and Felice brought to life by Jenny Heap, local writer and poet.

Children will have the chance to write their own story or poem or picture.

Then at 4.30pm they will be able to perform their stories and poems and meet ‘Guy of Warwick and Friends’. Tickets are £3 per child aged from five to 13 but accompanying adults can attend for free.

To book tickets contact St Mary’s Church on: 01926 403940 or email: admin@stmaryswarwick.org.uk or check the website at www.stmaryswarwick.org.uk

The iconic tower of St Mary’s Church will also be open over the Festival weekend.

People can climb the 160 steps to see amazing views over Warwick and the surrounding countryside and the places associated with Guy and other historic landmarks.

They can also take part in a quiz and earn a prize.

Admission costs £3 per adult, but children aged eight and over can take part for free. A family ticket (two adults and up to four children aged 18 and under) costs £6.

St Mary’s Church is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm and Sunday 12.30pm to 4.30pm.