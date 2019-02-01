Spoof adverts around Leamington part of charity campaign

Adverts encouraging glue sniffing and punching yourself in the face which have appeared in Leamington are all part of a charity's campaign to help young people.

The adverts, which appeared on Bedford Street, St Peters Road and at the train station, were designed to stir up debate around the lack of support for young people and contained phrases such as ‘Love getting high? Become part of our glue sniffing team’ and ‘How to be a successful pickpocket…'

Leamington charity Young People First has revealed it was behind the campaign with street artist, Foka Wolf.

Any calls made to the number on the adverts went directly through to an answer message which provides details about the charity and how to get support.

Coinciding with the launch of its new brand approach, the charity is the first ever organisation to partner with Foka Wolf, an anonymous street artist.

David Skoppek, chief officer of Young People First, said: “We wanted to create a campaign which was bold and effectively demonstrated exactly what the charity does.

"Some young people don’t think they’re worth anything and resort to desperate measures because they think they’re out of options. We want to change that.”

The Leamington-based charity provides services to disadvantaged young people in Warwickshire.

It provides long-term support to young people who have been in care, or are at risk of entering the care system, to help them integrate with society happily and successfully.