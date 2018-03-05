Spate of break-ins in Warwick

Two cars are among the items that have been stolen from Warwick in a recent spate of break-ins.

Over the last week and a half there have been a number of incidents in the town, with two involving car thefts.

The first break-in happened during the night of February 22 going into February 23.

During that time a Renault vehicle, which was parked outside a home in St Nicholas Church Street was broken into but nothing was reported as stolen.

During the same night a vehicle that was parked at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre was also broken into but again nothing was reported as stolen.

The third break-in happened a during the night of February 23 going into February 24, where someone accessed an insecure Volvo vehicle that was parked outside a home in Charles Street.

An old television and a small amount of cash was stolen from the vehicle.

Another incident happened between 7pm and midnight on February 28.

Someone broke into a home in Brittain Lane and stole the keys to a Land Rover vehicle.

They then used the keys to steal the vehicle from outside the property.

The fifth incident happened during the night of February 26 going into February 27, where a Range Rover vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a home in Price Close.

If anyone has any information about any of the above incidents they should call Warwickshire Police on 101.