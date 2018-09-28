Some lanes now open on M40 after fatal lorry crash

Some lanes on the M40 in both directions have reopened after a crash between three lorries killed a man this morning.

Highways England advise that two of three lanes still remain closed southbound between the M42 and junction 15 (Warwick) to repair the road surface, and drivers have been told to expect delays.

The scene this morning. Photo: Warwickshire Police

The northbound carriageway remains closed between junction 15 (Warwick) and junction 16 (Henley), but has now completely reopened from junction 13 (Bishops Tachbrook) to junction 14 (Leamington) before the closure.

The crash at around 4.10am involved three lorries, and two of them caught fire. The driver of one of the lorries, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.