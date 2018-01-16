Snowdrop weekend returning to historic gardens in Warwick

Preparations are now underway for the first event of 2018 for historic gardens in Warwick.

Hill Close Gardens, which is in Bread and Meat Close, will be holding their annual snowdrop weekend next month.

Snowdrops at Hill Close Gardens. Photo supplied by Hill Close Gardens.

The restored Victorian gardens and the historic summerhouses, which overlook the racecourse, will be open for the public to come and see the first signs of spring.

There will be over 130 varieties of snowdrops, which can be seen on the trail around the gardens.

There will be a mixture of Victorian varieties and more modern varieties, including the garden’s ‘Warwickshire Gemini’ snowdrop.

Insie the garden’s visitor centre there will be a raised landscape display of snowdrop varieties including the honey scented

S ‘Arnott’.

Named snowdrops will be on sale along with other winter plants and bulbs.

Refreshments will also be available in the tearoom.

The Snowdrop weekend takes place on Saturday February 3 and Sunday February from 11am to 4pm.

Hill Close Gardens are also open for a special Snowdrop Day at the end of the half term holiday on Sat February 17 in aid of the National Gardens Scheme. Opening will be from 11am to 4pm.

Entry for the Snowdrop events will cost £4.50 for adults and £1 for children (aged five-17yrs).

Admission is free to Hill Close Garden and RHS members.

For more details including directions go to: http://www.hillclosegardens.com or ring: 01926 493339