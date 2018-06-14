Six-year-old boy will cycle from Warwick Castle to Windsor Castle for two charities

Charlie Cree-Lekarla from Cubbington is a little boy with a big dream.

The six-year-old is aiming to cycle almost 100 miles from Warwick Castle to Windsor Castle over seven days from Monday July 9.

He is raising money for two good causes - Warwickshire Young Carers’ Project and Pans Pandas UK.

He will be cycling - accompanied by either his mother Jo, his father Stef or his uncle Paul - for 15 miles each day and stopping off at Gaydon, Banbury, Aynhoe, Bicester, Thame and High Wycombe along the way to Windsor.

Jo said: “He’s very excited about it and I’m really proud of him.

“I didn’t realise how much organisation it would take but it will all be worth it.”

To help him on his way, John Atkins Cycles in Clemens Street, Leamington, has given Charlie a new bicycle (pictured).

And other businesses along the way have offered him anything from free overnight stays to a free ice cream when he arrives at his destination on that day.

His challenge has also led to him being put forward for the Young Achiever of the Year Award in Touch FM’s Pride of Warwick District Awards and has also caught the attention of the United Nations’ environment programme.

Warwickshire Young Carers’ Project aims to improve the lives of Young Carers across Warwickshire by offering free and confidential support.

It works with young carers from the age of eight upwards, and aims to help make a difference to their lives by encouraging them to take time out to relax, take a break and to realise their own dreams.

For more information visit the www.warwickshireyoungcarers.org.uk website.

Pans (paediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome) Pandas (paediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections) was formed in order to raise awareness and understanding of these conditions amongst the general public and medical professionals.

It is working closely with a network of doctors in order to ensure better diagnosis and early effective treatment for those suffering with these little understood, but life changing conditions.

For more information about Charlie’s fundraising challenge search for The Boy With the Long Hair on Facebook