Severn Trent to fix Whitnash leak ‘as quickly as possible’

Water provider Severn Trent have said that they will be fixing a water leak in Whitnash ‘as quickly as possible’.

A number of residents and councillors have reported the leak, which is on Coppice Road, to Severn Trent.

A spokesperson from Severn Trent said: “Our teams have been out and investigated a leak on Coppice Road in Whitnash, and will be returning to complete repairs safely with traffic management.

“The leak is not affecting water supplies, but we’re sorry for any inconvenience and our priority will be to fix the leak as quickly as possible.”