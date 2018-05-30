SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: Met Office issues warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Warwickshire

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely to hit Warwickshire tomorrow (Thursday), according to forecasters.

Within the last hour the Met Office issued the yellow warning which will kick at 11am on Thursday and will remain in place until midnight.

The weather warning covers the entire south of the country

The warning reads: “Thunderstorms are likely to affect southern parts of the UK from late Thursday morning through the rest of the day.”

A huge storm hit also hit parts of the county on Sunday.

The Met Office is warning that tomorrow’s rain could leave to flooding of homes and businesses in a short space of time.