Senior police officer issues knife warning following Warwick murder trial

The policing commander for Warwickshire has issued a warning about the dangers of carrying a knife and urged those who do so to think twice.

The warning comes the day after Harry Stone, 21, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Scott Bosley in Warwick on Boxing Day 2017.

Harry Stone

Stone, who lived in Canada but was visiting family in Warwick, killed Scott following an altercation earlier in the evening.

Following the altercation, Stone returned to his father's house to get a knife and went back to search for Scott.

He caught up with him on Kettlewell Close and stabbed him to death.

Following the conviction, Chief Supt Alex Franklin-Smith issued a warning to others who are thinking about carrying a knife. He said: "While Warwickshire is a safe place to live and knife crime levels are much lower than many other areas of the country, this incident demonstrates what can happen when someone chooses to carry a knife.

Warwickshire Chief Superintendent Alex Franklin-Smith

"Recent data has shown a 15 per cent rise - or 33 more offences - over the last 12 months in knife crime in Warwickshire and it is important that we take the opportunity to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife or bladed weapon.

"As is the case with anyone who illegally carries a knife in public, Stone made a conscious decision to do so, and the most tragic outcome followed.

"Scott's family and friends will live with the consequences of Stone's actions for the rest of their lives and my thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

"Being caught in possession of a knife can have a huge affect on your life; you will get a criminal record and this will impact on your future job prospects, chances of going to university and freedom to travel to some countries, including the United States. You could also face several years in prison.

"I'd urge anyone who is considering carrying a knife to think twice. If you're not carrying it you can't use it and you won't do something you are likely to regret for the rest of your life."

Warwickshire Police has previously supported the Operation Sceptre knife surrender campaign and will do so again in September. This will give people the chance to anonymously surrender their weapons at police stations in the county.